Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Man wins $1M lottery prize day after getting married: ‘It’s been an exciting couple of days’

A Livingston County man went from hearing wedding bells to seeing dollar signs when he won $1...
A Livingston County man went from hearing wedding bells to seeing dollar signs when he won $1 million.(Michigan Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (Gray News) - A newly married Michigan man has a lot more than just his wedding to celebrate.

Officials with the Michigan Lottery said a 57-year-old man, who chose to remain anonymous, recently won $1 million the day after his wedding.

“It’s been an exciting couple of days for us!” he said.

According to the lottery, the lucky winner won the top prize while playing the Diamond & Pearls instant game.

The 57-year-old bought his winning ticket at an E-Z Mart in the Prudenville area,

“I bought the ticket the day after my wedding and gave it to my wife to scratch,” he said. “When she revealed the $1 million prize, we were in disbelief. We kept reading the instructions to make sure we really won.”

He visited lottery headquarters to claim his prize and took home a one-time lump sum payment of about $693,000.

The lottery winner said he plans to invest his winnings.

The Diamonds & Pearls game is available to play for $10 and offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 to $1 million.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Two law firms representing eight former students filed a civil lawsuit against the former owner...
Lawsuit filed against former Northeast Arkansas religious camp
Baxter County sheriff’s deputies arrested 39-year-old Adrian Garret Eskew of Mountain Home on...
Man arrested for ‘lewd, lascivious conduct’ in Dollar General
According to the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service, Commander Eric McCay was...
Jonesboro native assumes command of U.S. submarine
5-Year-Old Girl is Rescued from Hidden Compartment/Closet
Body cam footage shows girl rescued from hidden closet

Latest News

a look at one of the many apartments complexes going in throughout Craighead County.
Growing housing options lead to concerns
A new grant will provide East Poinsett County Agri students with a state-of-the-art Boss Laser....
Students gain hands-on manufacturing experience thanks to new grant
A sign covers the broken back window of the Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose, Colo.,...
Colorado funeral home stockpiled bodies for 4 years, police say
Eight people died in a South Texas car crash Wednesday while police chased a driver suspected...
8 dead in crash after police chased a suspected human smuggler, Texas officials say
The plant fire has caused a shelter-in-place order in the area of Shepherd, Texas, on Wednesday.
Residents sheltered in place for hours after chemical plant explosion in rural Texas injured worker