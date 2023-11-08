Football Friday Night
Non-profit working to bring warmth to those in need

A non-profit in Sharp County is looking to help those without a heating source stay warm when winter strikes.(Hayden Savage/KAIT)
By Hayden Savage
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Many across northeast Arkansas may be experiencing warm temperatures, but that doesn’t mean it will stay warm.

Comfort Keepers Ministry looks to help those without a heating source stay warm when winter strikes.

The Sharp County non-profit has been giving out space heaters over the past few years to individuals who do not have a heating source or the means to purchase one.

Non-Profit President Lauren Siebert explained she’s already handed out a fair amount this year.

“The first cold snap, I gave out like 20 heaters,” Siebert said.

Siebert said she’s helping people stay warm because she knows what it’s like to be without.

“I know what it’s like to be cold, sleep on the ground, and go without. God has blessed me, and I’m not longer in that position, and if I can do anything about it, no one else will be either,” Siebert added.

If you need a heater or would like to help the ministry, call 870-373-1233.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

