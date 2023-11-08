Football Friday Night
Nov. 8: What you need to know

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Winds are picking up this morning ahead of a cold front that will move through tonight and tomorrow morning.

Wind gusts 30-35+ MPH with sustained winds between 15-25 MPH.

That wind will help us warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s today.

Other than that, partly cloudy skies will prevail today as well.

That aforementioned cold front will move in tonight and switch our winds from the southwest to the northwest.

It will initially be a dry front until a surface low tracks out of Texas and taps into some moisture.

Rain will start to move into the area Thursday afternoon and into the night.

The further south you are, the better the rain chances, with rain amounts around 0.50″-1.00″.

Dry air arrives by Friday afternoon, leaving us with a dry weekend.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

A Kennett teen was airlifted to a hospital after an ATV crash involving a deer.

Arkansas pharmacists are alarmed about inaccurate information on Medicare’s website.

Two law firms representing eight former students filed a civil lawsuit against the former owner and several staff members of the now-defunct Lord’s Ranch in Randolph County, alleging years of child abuse.

Arkansas State University is expanding its eyes across campus.

Just in time for the holidays - businesses from across Trumann are pitching in to help with a holiday food drive.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation wants to widen Highway 91 near Westside School District in Craighead County to help alleviate issues on the road.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

