Red Wolves Raw: Hodgson & Rogers 11/8/23 zoom press conference

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State basketball looks to bounce back after dropping season openers.

Women’s hoops will have their home opener Thursday morning at 11:00am vs. Northern Illinois. Men’s basketball plays at Bowling Green on Saturday.

Destinee Rogers & Bryan Hodgson held zoom press conferences.

Arkansas State Men’s Basketball - Upcoming Schedule

Saturday 11:00am: at Bowling Green (ESPN+)

November 14th 7:00pm: vs. Alcorn State (ESPN+)

November 17th 7:00pm: at Iowa (BTN+)

November 24th - 25th: Acrisure Invitational in San Diego

November 28th 7:30pm: vs. Jackson State

Arkansas State Women’s Basketball - Upcoming Schedule

Thursday 11:00am: vs. Northern Illinois (ESPN+) (MAC/SBC Challenge)

November 17th 7:00pm: vs. Arkansas (ESPN+)

November 21st 7:00pm: vs. Hendrix (ESPN+)

November 28th 5:00pm: vs. UAPB (ESPN+)

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.