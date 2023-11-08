Roundabout and wider lanes potentially coming to Highway 91

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Another change is coming to a popular roadway in Jonesboro, as The Arkansas Department of Transportation is looking into plans that would widen Highway 91 near Westside schools.

The stretch of road would get an extra lane that would go from Interstate 555 past Westside Schools near Highway 349.

Brad Smithee with ARDOT says with a road that sees so many drivers you have to make sure everyone is moving.

“You know that section right now runs about 6,000 vehicles per day and of course, there are some very peak hours involved, and obviously the beginning of school and the end of the school are probably the biggest peak hours,” Smithee said.

Smithee said along with the widening of the road they will also add a roundabout at the intersection of Highway 91 and 349.

“Some folks love those, some folks hate them but because of the way that works if we do not purpose a roundabout and just purpose a traditional curve it would really change the outlook of it,” Smithee said.

Josh Pyles, who lives on Highway 91 said when it comes to the turn lane, he is against it, but he would actually welcome a roundabout.

“I don’t think it would help a lot, as far as the turning lane but it would probably make a difference at the roundabout as far as school traffic goes,” Pyles said.

If this project is approved Smithee said it will be 3 years before it is finished.

ARODT will be hosting a public event for people to express concerns at Westside High School on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. for people to voice any concerns they have.

