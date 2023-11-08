Football Friday Night
Sikeston voters reject proposal to expand sale of liquor by the drink

Sikeston voters rejected a proposal to expand liquor sales in the city.
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Sikeston voters rejected a proposal to expand liquor sales in the city.

If the measure would have passed, more businesses would have been allowed to sell things like mixed drinks.

Some shops in Sikeston had expressed interest in selling liquor, but 55 percent of voters said “no.”

At the July 31 Sikeston City Council meeting, council approved an ordinance calling for an election to allow the sale of liquor by the drink in excess of 5%.

Sikeston has a population of less than 19,500 and according to state statute, cities that size cannot have liquor by the drink in excess of 5% unless they also have food sales of $75,000. Businesses can have beer and light wine, but they cannot sell a mixed drink or sell things like a whiskey or vodka without a full drink license.

Sikeston finance director, Karen Bailey said Stogies of Sikeston, Personal Expressions and Sam’s Fun Jewelry all have asked about being able to sell liquor by the drink.

“We have recently had three different businesses located in the downtown area ask us about being able to add the sale of liquor to a business to sell mixed drinks,” Bailey said at the time. “To do that, we have to go to the people of Sikeston. This ordinance calls for that election to be held this November.”

If the measure had been approved, applicants would have still had to get a state license, city license and county license and meet zoning requirements. They would also have had to follow distance regulations for churches and schools, prior to obtaining their license.

Currently the minimum distance is 100 feet unless written permission is given by the church or school. The measure wouldn’t have qualified for those zoned downtown transitional or residential.

