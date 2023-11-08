Six more Valley View Blazers going next level in baseball

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Valley View continues their tradition of sending baseball Blazers to the next level. Four signed Wednesday to head to the D1 diamond.

Valley View outfielder Slade Caldwell signed with Ole Miss. It continues a stellar stretch on the diamond, Caldwell competed in the 2023 MLB HS All-American Game and was named the 2023 Gatorade Arkansas Baseball Player of the Year.

He’s also on the pro radar, Baseball America named him #62 in their top 100 prospects in the 2024 MLB Draft. Caldwell hit .512 in the 2023 season with 5 HR and 31 RBI, the Blazers reached the state finals for the 3rd straight season. He also had 40 steals and 40 walks. On the mound, Caldwell was 7-1 with a 2.31 ERA, recording 72 strikeouts.

Blazer pitchers Eli Crecelius and Lance Davis signed with Arkansas. Crecelius was 8-1 with a 2.04 ERA in the 2023 season. He recorded 93 strikeouts in 61 plus innings of work. He’s a two-time All-State selection (2022 & 2023).

Davis has zip on the mound in the 90s. He shines in travel ball with the Arkansas Sticks.

Lawson Ward committed to Arizona State last week, Ward put pen to paper with the Sun Devils. The All-State catcher had several D1 offers.

Two more Blazers are heading to the JUCO ranks. Kayson Becker signed with ASU Mid-South, Conner Brown is heading to Eastern Oklahoma State.

