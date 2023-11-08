Football Friday Night
Songwriters to help veterans tell their stories

Tyronza is carrying on a tradition that was started last year, where songwriters come in from Nashville and tell stories about the veteran’s struggles.(KAIT)
By Jace Passmore
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TYRONZA, Ark. (KAIT) - Tyronza is bringing back an event where songwriters from Nashville help tell the stories and struggles of veterans.

Penny Tombs is the director of Heritage Sites for Arkansas State University. She said the event allows veterans to express their feelings that otherwise would be hidden.

“They can talk about things they have been through or experienced, but songwriting is a way when they have a professional helping them that they are able to get their thoughts and feelings out. It’s a type of therapy for them,” said Tombs.

Tombs said last year 5 veterans decided to take part in the story writing and performance. She added that the choice is up to the veteran whether they or the songwriter performs the song.

The events kick off in Dyess at the Johnny Cash Boyhood Home on Friday, Nov. 10 with the performances taking place Saturday evening in Tyronza.

