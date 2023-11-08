Football Friday Night
Study: Millennials more likely to engage in phone snubbing

A recent study shows that 50% of Americans are victims of the gesture known as “phubbing”.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:11 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A recent study shows that 50% of Americans have been victims of phone snubbing.

Phone snubbing, also known as phubbing, is considered the act of interrupting an in-person or face-to-face conversation by checking your phone.

The study conducted by WhistleOut surveyed 1,000 U.S. adults. It found that 44% of people admitted to phubbing.

While the behavior is present in all ages, the study found millennials are the most likely to admit to engaging in the practice, while baby boomers are the least likely.

It also showed that men are less likely to snub someone for their phone than women.

The study lists cell phone addiction, social anxiety, and boredom as some of the factors behind phone snubbing.

For more information related to this study, you can visit WhistleOut’s website.

