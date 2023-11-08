Football Friday Night
‘There just wasn’t enough blood for her’: School honors teacher with memorial blood drive

A memorial blood drive was held at the Westside High School Library on Wednesday, Nov. 8. to...
A memorial blood drive was held at the Westside High School Library on Wednesday, Nov. 8. to honor a math teacher who died earlier this year.(KAIT)
By Maddie Sexton
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A memorial blood drive was held at Westside High School Library on Wednesday, Nov. 8., to honor a math teacher who died earlier this year.

Terri Tyner, a previous K8 Teacher of the Month, suffered cancer and needed blood transfusions so she could receive chemotherapy.

Senior Ava Mosier said Tyner was sent home several times without treatment.

“There just wasn’t enough blood for her,” said Mosier. “After a long fight, she fought so hard, she did end up passing away in the spring.”

The students wanted to remember Tyner, who oversaw all the school’s previous blood drives.

“So, we just want to honor her and remember the great legacy that she left behind,” she said.

The school’s National Honor Society sponsored the drive. Their goal was to donate 40 units of blood to the American Red Cross.

