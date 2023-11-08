Valley View All-American OF Slade Caldwell signs with Ole Miss

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An All-American Blazer makes it official with one of the top programs in college baseball.

Valley View outfielder Slade Caldwell signed with Ole Miss Wednesday afternoon. It continues a stellar stretch on the diamond, Caldwell competed in the 2023 MLB HS All-American Game and was named the 2023 Gatorade Arkansas Baseball Player of the Year.

He’s also on the pro radar, Baseball America named him #62 in their top 100 prospects in the 2024 MLB Draft.

Caldwell hit .512 in the 2023 season with 5 HR and 31 RBI, the Blazers reached the state finals for the 3rd straight season. He also had 40 steals and 40 walks. On the mound, Caldwell was 7-1 with a 2.31 ERA, recording 72 strikeouts.

