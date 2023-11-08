Williams Baptist men’s soccer advances to AMC Championship

The Williams Baptist University men’s soccer team won its American Midwest Conference Semifinal matchup against William Woods University in double overtime by the score of 2-0.

The game was a defensive battle all the way through the first 90 minutes. Both WBU and Woods put up six shots in the first 90 minutes of the match.

The Eagles finally broke through in the first minute of overtime when AMC Player of the Year Hugo Gil assisted Joao Costa in finding the net to give the Eagles a 1-0 and push the momentum to the home side.

That momentum carried on when Jacobo Obradors found the net two minutes later with the to give WBU an insurance tally.

Both goalkeepers put up excellent numbers in two halves. WBU goalkeeper Rodrigo Pina put the team on his back with five saves in regulation to keep the game tied. The Eagles offense applied a lot of pressure but the only three shots on goal were stopped by Woods goalkeeper Wil Rieves.

The Eagles would hold strong in the second overtime, with a game sealing save from Rodrigo Pina in the 107th minute.

Eagles goalkeeper Rodrigo Pina secured six saves in 110 minutes to wrap up his fourth shutout of the season.

Williams awaits the winner of Columbia and Missouri Baptist in the American Midwest Conference Championship Match. The championship will be played at the WBU Soccer Field at 1 P.M. on Friday, Nov. 10.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.