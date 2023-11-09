Football Friday Night
12 children rescued from possible human trafficking across Memphis area

Human Trafficking
Human Trafficking(Pexels)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Twelve children were rescued from possible human trafficking situations across Memphis.

It was part of Operation Not for Sale, a partnership between Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, United States Marshals, Homeland Security and Memphis Police Department, identifying children who are considered high-risk for human trafficking.

Twelve children ages 11 to 17 were located and are now safe.

During the operation, an additional case was adopted in which a two-month-old infant was located.

The two-day operation took place on November 2 and 3, with six teams of law enforcement searching across 56 different locations in the Memphis area.

“When criminals are apprehended, it’s a good feeling to know that we’re putting bad actors behind bars, but that sense of accomplishment is nothing compared to saving a missing child who is being exploited,” Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis said. “Human traffickers exploit and endanger some of the most vulnerable members of our society and bring unimaginable harm to their victims. I am very proud that the Memphis Police Department was part of this successful operation and thankful for the cooperative work done by all of the agencies involved in safeguarding at-risk children.”

