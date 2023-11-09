Football Friday Night
2 charged following illegal gambling investigation

On Wednesday, Nov. 7, a judge found probable cause to charge Fabian Gibson (left) with...
On Wednesday, Nov. 7, a judge found probable cause to charge Fabian Gibson (left) with possession of a firearm by certain persons and David Clark (right) with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams.(Craighead County Sheriff's Office)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people received felony charges after Jonesboro police uncovered several drugs and stolen firearms during an illegal gambling investigation.

According to the affidavit, officers with the Jonesboro Police Department were called to an apartment in the 2700 block of Curtview Drive around 8 p.m. on Nov. 6 in regards to suspicious activity.

When they arrived, officers noticed four men bent over gambling by “shooting dice.”

The officers also noticed an AK-47 rifle lying on the trunk of a nearby vehicle, an AR-15 pistol on the door steps of the apartment, and a Taurus 9 mm handgun and money on the ground where the men were gathered.

The affidavit states as officers approached and gave verbal commands, one of the men fled the scene and was not taken into custody.

Officers also observed one of the men, 21-year-old Fabian Gibson, attempting to slide the 9 mm handgun under a vehicle.

Gibson was later confirmed to be a convicted felon due to an Aug. 2022 conviction of possession with purpose to deliver a controlled substance.

While attempting to identify the suspects involved, officers found a plastic bag on the ground near 28-year-old David Clark containing 2.2 grams of suspected cocaine.

The affidavit states all suspects denied knowing of the illegal items and claimed they all belonged to the man who fled the scene.

According to JPD’s initial incident report, 27-year-old Jervonta Allen and 26-year-old Alvin Moore were also arrested, however, no charges for either have been released.

On Wednesday, Nov. 7, a judge found probable cause to charge Gibson with possession of a firearm by certain persons and Clark with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams.

The affidavit notes that Clark was on parole for prior weapon charges.

Gibson and Clark each received a $50,000 cash/surety bond. They both are expected to appear in court again on Dec. 29.

