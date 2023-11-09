Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

$50 million grant to fund pediatric opioid research center in Arkansas

The state of Arkansas made history Thursday in the fight against opioid abuse.
The state of Arkansas made history Thursday in the fight against opioid abuse.((Source: KAIT-TV))
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas made history Thursday in the fight against opioid abuse.

Attorney General Tim Griffin awarded $50 million in opioid settlement funds to Arkansas Children’s Hospital to create a national pediatric opioid research center.

He said the National Center for Opioid Research & Clinical Effectiveness (NCOR) “will be a game changer for our children.”

The center will be the first of its kind in the United States.

“It will put our state on the front line of saving future generations from the scourge of opioid addiction and on the map as the center for pediatric opioid research in the United States,” Griffin said.

NCOR will provide a better understanding of the opioid crisis on unborn babies, newborns, and developing children, the release stated.

“It will also contribute to the development of evidence-based treatments, which will greatly improve health outcomes and help shape state and national policy,” Griffin added. “The research and training from NCOR will be shared and applied at all Arkansas Children’s regional locations and instate nursery alliance partners and shared outside our borders with the world.”

ARKANSAS CHILDREN’S REGIONAL LOCATIONS

  • Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Little Rock
  • Arkansas Children’s Northwest, Springdale
  • ACH Jonesboro Clinic
  • ACH West Little Rock Clinic
  • ACH Southwest Little Rock Clinic
  • ACH Pine Bluff Clinic
  • Harvey Pediatrics, Rogers

ARKANSAS CHILDREN’S INSTATE NURSERY ALLIANCE PARTNERS

  • Ashley County Medical Center, Crossett
  • CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs
  • Conway Regional Health System
  • Jefferson Regional Medical Center, Pine Bluff
  • Medical Center of South Arkansas, El Dorado
  • Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center, Russellville
  • Saline Memorial, Benton
  • Unity Health Newport

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Stock photo
Police identify body found near Highland Drive
A Mountain View man died Tuesday morning when his SUV collided head-on with a pickup truck.
Man killed in head-on collision
A juvenile from Kennett, Missouri was airlifted to an out-of-state hospital after an ATV crash...
Kennett 15-year-old flown to hospital after hitting deer with ATV
St. Bernards is making history after a patient received a first-of-its-kind dual-chamber...
Jonesboro doctor implants first-of-its-kind pacemaker

Latest News

Each week, the Arkansas Department of Health tracks viral respiratory diseases, including...
ADH updates weekly flu/COVID report
A memorial blood drive was held at the Westside High School Library on Wednesday, Nov. 8. to...
‘There just wasn’t enough blood for her’: School honors teacher with memorial blood drive
According to a Jonesboro Police Report on November 3, a child accidentally ingested THC,...
Parents urged to hide medicine after 1-year-old ingests THC
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland