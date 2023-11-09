$50 million grant to fund pediatric opioid research center in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas made history Thursday in the fight against opioid abuse.

Attorney General Tim Griffin awarded $50 million in opioid settlement funds to Arkansas Children’s Hospital to create a national pediatric opioid research center.

He said the National Center for Opioid Research & Clinical Effectiveness (NCOR) “will be a game changer for our children.”

The center will be the first of its kind in the United States.

“It will put our state on the front line of saving future generations from the scourge of opioid addiction and on the map as the center for pediatric opioid research in the United States,” Griffin said.

NCOR will provide a better understanding of the opioid crisis on unborn babies, newborns, and developing children, the release stated.

“It will also contribute to the development of evidence-based treatments, which will greatly improve health outcomes and help shape state and national policy,” Griffin added. “The research and training from NCOR will be shared and applied at all Arkansas Children’s regional locations and instate nursery alliance partners and shared outside our borders with the world.”

ARKANSAS CHILDREN’S REGIONAL LOCATIONS

Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Little Rock

Arkansas Children’s Northwest, Springdale

ACH Jonesboro Clinic

ACH West Little Rock Clinic

ACH Southwest Little Rock Clinic

ACH Pine Bluff Clinic

Harvey Pediatrics, Rogers

ARKANSAS CHILDREN’S INSTATE NURSERY ALLIANCE PARTNERS

Ashley County Medical Center, Crossett

CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs

Conway Regional Health System

Jefferson Regional Medical Center, Pine Bluff

Medical Center of South Arkansas, El Dorado

Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center, Russellville

Saline Memorial, Benton

Unity Health Newport

