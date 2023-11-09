Football Friday Night
ACT offering BOGO deal to students who register for December test date

ACT, the organization known to help students prepare for college and the workforce, is offering a BOGO deal if you pay to register for the December 2023 test.
By Madison Remrey
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - ACT, the non-profit organization that helps prepare students for future education and work opportunities, is offering a buy-one-get-one deal to those who pay to register for the December 2023 test date.

If you register for the December test date by November 17, ACT will email you a code no later than December 18. That code can then be used for the following 2024 test dates: February 10, April 13, June 8, and July 13.

The scores from your December test and your chosen 2024 free test date can be used to create a “superscore”.

“The superscore combines students’ best performances across both tests into one score that best reflects their abilities in each subject and, ultimately, allows students to put their best foot forward on their college applications,” states a press release from ACT.

To learn more about this offer and register to take the ACT, visit the ACT website here.

