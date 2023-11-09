Football Friday Night
Arkansas attorney general calls for removal of student visa holders providing support to terror groups

FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2015, file photo, Arkansas Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin is interviewed in his office at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. Griffin has dropped out of the race for governor and is now running for attorney general. Griffin announced the move on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, two weeks after former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said she was seeking the GOP nomination for governor. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)(Danny Johnston | AP)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 8:24 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin sent a letter Wednesday calling for the United States Department of State to remove foreign student visa holders backing terror groups.

The letter was sent on behalf of a coalition of 20 state attorneys general to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas.

In a statement released after sending the letter, Griffin said colleges have become a hotbed of antisemitic activity since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

Griffin said this comes after Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) issued a “call to action” asking its college chapters to hold demonstrations on campuses nationwide.

He states the group has ties to both Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad which have been designated as foreign terrorist organizations by the U.S. Department of State.

“As state attorneys general, we are concerned that foreign students admitted to colleges in the United States on student visas may be supporting terrorist activity through membership in SJP and are ineligible to hold a student visa under the Immigration and Nationality Act. Therefore, in light of the recent, disturbing surge of antisemitic activity and threats of violence, we ask the Secretary of State and the Secretary of Homeland Security to vigorously renew vetting of foreign student visa holders and promptly remove any who are found to have endorsed or espoused terrorist activity or provided material support to foreign terrorist organizations,” Griffin said.

The Immigration and Nationality Act prevents a foreigner from receiving a visa and being admitted into the U.S. if they support terrorist acts or groups.

Griffin also notes that providing support to foreign terrorist organizations is a felony under Arkansas law.

To read the entire letter sent by Griffin, click here.

