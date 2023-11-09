Arkansas baseball permanent SEC opponents announced

Arkansas’ permanent SEC baseball opponents are Missouri and Ole Miss.

The conference announced the two permanent opponents for each school in the future SEC baseball scheduling format on Thursday. Beginning with the 2025 season, the Hogs’ SEC schedule will feature 10 three-game series: two series against their permanent opponents and eight series against rotating opponents for a total of 30 conference games.

Standings will be kept in a single-division format, eliminating divisional standings. Permanent SEC baseball opponents were determined based on several factors, including geography, traditional opponents and strength of schedule.

Arkansas is 59-53 all-time against Ole Miss, including winning records against the Rebels in both Fayetteville and Oxford. The Hogs are 23-15 all-time against Missouri, and 11-4 since the Tigers joined the SEC ahead of the 2013 season.

SEC Baseball Permanent Opponents

Alabama: Auburn, Tennessee

Arkansas: Ole Miss, Missouri

Auburn: Alabama, Georgia

Florida: Georgia, South Carolina

Georgia: Florida, Auburn

Kentucky: South Carolina, Vanderbilt

LSU: Mississippi State, Texas A&M

Ole Miss: Mississippi State, Arkansas

Mississippi State: Ole Miss, LSU

Missouri: Oklahoma, Arkansas

Oklahoma: Missouri, Texas

South Carolina: Kentucky, Florida

Tennessee: Vanderbilt, Alabama

Texas: Texas A&M, Oklahoma

Texas A&M: Texas, LSU

Vanderbilt: Tennessee, Kentucky

