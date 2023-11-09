Arkansas K Cam Little named a Lou Groza semifinalist

University of Arkansas junior kicker Cam Little is one of 20 semifinalists for the 2023 Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award, the Palm Beach Sports Commission announced Thursday.

Coming off a dominant performance in Arkansas’ first-ever win vs. Florida in Gainesville on Nov. 4, Little was named a Lou Groza Star of the Week along with SEC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Little has put together a strong junior campaign, connecting on 16-of-18 (88.9%) field goal attempts and all 25 of his extra-point tries this season. Little shares the national lead and paces the conference with four field goals of 50+ yards made this season.

Little drilled a career-long 56-yard field goal at Ole Miss (Oct. 7). He also made three field goals, including two 50+ yard field goals, against Texas A&M (Sept. 30) to tie for the most made field goals in a Southwest Classic game. He is the first Razorback to make two field goals of 50+ yards in a game since K Steve Little did so against Oklahoma State in 1976 (53 & 57). For his career, Little is 49-of-58 (84.5%) on field goal attempts, including a 31-of-32 (96.9%) mark on field goals from inside 40 yards. Little’s four 50+ yard field goals this season are one shy of K Steve Little’s single-season school record of five (1977).

Semifinalists will be voted on by a panel of more than 100 FBS head coaches, SIDs, media members, former Groza finalists, and current NFL kickers to select the three finalists. These finalists will be announced on Nov. 28 and honored at the 32nd annual Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Awards Banquet on Dec. 4 in Palm Beach County. The same panel then selects the winner, who will be announced live on ESPN during the Home Depot College Football Awards on Friday, Dec. 8.

This week, the Razorbacks make their return to the friendly confines of Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium for a three-game homestand to close out the 2023 regular season. Kickoff between Arkansas and Auburn is set for 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, on SEC Network.

Single game tickets for all Razorback games are available and can be purchased by clicking here or calling 479-575-5151. Additionally, fans can now purchase tickets to Razorback games on SeatGeek, the official resell marketplace of Razorback Athletics.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.