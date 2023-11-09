Bartlett (TN) forward R’Chaun King signs with Arkansas State men’s basketball for 2024

Memphis native R’Chaun King signed a National Letter of Intent with the Arkansas State men’s basketball program, head coach Bryan Hodgson announced Thursday.

“We are beyond excited to add R’Chaun to our 2024 signing class,” Hodgson said. “R’Chaun has been recruited at the highest level of college basketball and ultimately chose to stay close to home and help us build this program.”

The 6-6 forward is a consensus three-star recruit who is ranked among the top-200 players nationally. He is entering his senior season at Bartlett High School and is ranked as high as No. 2 in the state of Tennessee. Last season, he helped Link Academy in Branson, Mo., win the GEICO national championship.

King chose the Red Wolves over multiple Power-5 offers, including Alabama, Ole Miss, Florida and others. He joins four-star forward Josh Hill in A-State’s 2024 signing class.

“R’Chaun is a mismatch problem on offense, an elite physical athlete and defender, and he brings a college-ready body from the start,” Hodgson added. “He is one of the highest-ranked recruits to ever join this program, and we are so appreciative of him and his family for trusting us with his development.”

