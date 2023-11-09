It’s all postseason pigskin in Arkansas and Missouri.

Our Game of the Week is an all NEA matchup in the 3A 1st Round: 10-0 Hoxie hosts 3-7 Melbourne. It’s the 2nd meeting of the season between the Mustangs and Bearkatz, Hoxie won 42-14 in September. The guys in green galloped to a 3A-3 conference title, the Katz clinched a playoff spot with a 1 point victory last week.

2023 STATE FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS CENTRAL

Football Friday Night (11/10/23)

Game of the Week: Hoxie at Melbourne (3A 1st Round)

Fort Smith Southside at Jonesboro (7A 1st Round)

Mountain Home at LR Catholic (6A 1st Round)

Maumelle at Valley View (5A 1st Round)

Nettleton at Pine Bluff (5A 1st Round)

Robinson at Southside (5A 1st Round)

Wynne at Mills (5A 1st Round)

Mena at Rivercrest (4A 1st Round)

Monticello at Highland (4A 1st Round)

Quitman at Walnut Ridge (3A 1st Round)

Fouke at Osceola (3A 1st Round)

Smackover at Newport (3A 1st Round)

Bearden at East Poinsett County (2A 1st Round)

Woodlawn at Rector (8-Man Quarterfinals)

Thayer at Portageville (Missouri Class 1 District 1 Semifinal)

FFN Overtime (Highlights airing in Saturday 10pm sportscast

Trumann at Warren

Ashdown at Blytheville

Other Arkansas Playoff Games

6A 1st Round

Van Buren at West Memphis

Searcy at Greenbrier

4A 1st Round

Pocahontas at Dewitt

Bald Knob at Mayflower

Lincoln at Heber Springs

Gentry at Harding Academy

3A 1st Round

Manila at Junction City

Palestine-Wheatley at Prescott

2A 1st Round

McCrory at Carlisle

Marked Tree at Hazen

8-Man Quarterfinals

Izard County at Mountain Pine

Augusta at Strong

