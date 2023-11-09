Football Friday Night
Growing housing options lead to concerns

a look at one of the many apartments complexes going in throughout Craighead County.
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Craighead County residents are seeing new housing going up all around.

Craighead County Judge Marvin Day said people often build there because of the price.

“Cost of land would be one also with interest rates being up, the ability to use some rural development financing that has some relatively low-interest rates,” Day said.

Day said there has been a need for housing in the past five years as more people look for cheaper rates, leading to serious growth.

“We think the county is growing well,” Day explained. “Our economy is growing well even with these interest rates.”

With the growth, Day and other county officials are concerned about what this means for first responders. He worries people don’t understand when they build this far out. It will take time for them to get out there.

“I don’t think a lot of people have thought through that when making those decisions. They do not know the response times and are not the same as they are accustomed to in the city,” Day said.

Day said the one agency he worries about the most is rural volunteer fire departments.

He stressed they are working on making sure that all the new housing going up is safe and will last a long time.

“We are just trying to monitor and make sure it is of good quality, and a good product that will be nice for a long time,” Day said.

