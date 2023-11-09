Help us Fill the Food Bank

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - While many in Region 8 are planning their Thanksgiving feast, there are others who are wondering if they will have a meal tonight.

Once again, K8 News is teaming up with the Jonesboro Radio Group to “Fill the Food Bank.”

From 6 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, stop by the Kroger Marketplace, 1725 S. Caraway Rd. in Jonesboro, or any of our satellite sites listed below, and drop off your unexpired, nonperishable food or monetary donations.

All the food and money collected will stay in Region 8.

Clay County: Harps, 1020 E. Main St., Piggott

Cross County : Walmart Supercenter, 800 US-64, Wynne

Greene County : Walmart Supercenter, 2802 W. Kingshighway, Paragould

Jackson County : Walmart Supercenter, 1211 Hwy. 367 N, Newport

Lawrence County : Walmart, 1600 W. Main St., Walnut Ridge

Mississippi County : Walmart Supercenter, 2720 W. Keiser Ave., Osceola

Poinsett County : Edwards Food Giant, 605 N. Illinois Ave, Harrisburg

Poinsett County: Walmart Supercenter, 512 Industrial Park Dr., Trumann

Randolph County : Walmart Supercenter, 1415 Highway 67 S, Pocahontas

St. Francis County: Walmart Supercenter, 205 Deadrick Rd., Forrest City

