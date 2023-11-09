Football Friday Night
Hospitals around Northeast Arkansas receive safety grades

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Hospitals around Northeast Arkansas received grades back for the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade system.

The Safety Grade is known as the gold standard measure of patient safety.

“It looks at all the different things from falls, giving the wrong medications, to anything that can go wrong inside a hospital environment,” Chief Medical Officer for NEA Baptist Steve Woodruff said.

This means hospitals with more incidents score lower, and hospitals with fewer incidents score higher when it comes to patient safety.

Hospitals around Northeast Arkansas received the following grades:

  • NEA Baptist Medical Center (Jonesboro): A
  • St. Bernards Medical Center (Jonesboro): B
  • Baxter Regional Medical Center (Mountain Home): C
  • Great River Medical Center (Blytheville): D
  • White River Medical Center (Batesville): D
  • Arkansas Methodist Medical Center (Paragould): F

When comparing the scores of a lower-rated hospital like AMMC to a higher-rated hospital like NEA Baptist, you can see the biggest difference is in the practices to prevent errors.

NEA Baptist scored above average in categories like handwashing and safe medication administration, whereas AMMC scored below average.

Woodruff said he hopes this shows patients how much they care.

“It is good for our patients to let them know we are in the business of taking care of sick folks and we want to be sure that everything is going well,” Woodruff said.

To see the full list of hospitals in Arkansas and their grades, you can visit this link.

