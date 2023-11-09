Football Friday Night
Law enforcement urging parents to hide medicine after 1-year-old ingests THC

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A recent health scare has law enforcement urging parents to keep medicine out children’s reach.

According to a Jonesboro Police Report on November 3, a child accidentally ingested THC, forcing the family to go to the hospital.

Chad Henson with the Second Judicial District Drug Task Force said they see more cases like this than you would think.

“There are several cases within our district where small children have had access to things like THC marijuana, or even fentanyl,” Henson said.

Henson said the simple solution is to keep any medicines or drugs out of reach of small children and encourage parents to be vigilant.

