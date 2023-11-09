Football Friday Night
Man arrested following fight with sheriff

A Woodruff County man was arrested following an altercation with the sheriff.
A Woodruff County man was arrested following an altercation with the sheriff.(MGN)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:10 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WOODRUFF COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Woodruff County man was arrested following an altercation with the sheriff.

A news release from Arkansas State Police said Jospeph Rucick, 66, of McCrory, faces a charge of first-degree battery on a law enforcement officer.

According to ASP, Rudick “engaged in a physical altercation” with Woodruff County Sheriff Phil Reynolds in a beanfield near Three Forks Road at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Sheriff Reynolds had responded to the area prior to the altercation to help put out a combine fire.

Reynolds contacted ASP for assistance after taking Rudick into custody.

ASP said both Reynolds and Rudick were taken to Unity Health Medical Center in Searcy to be treated.

The sheriff’s office requested ASP’s Criminal Investigations Division to investigate following the altercation.

