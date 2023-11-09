Man pleads guilty to deadly house fire

Football Friday Night
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
McCRORY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man pleaded guilty Thursday to setting a house fire that claimed the lives of his wife and stepson.

Third Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Devin Holder said Steven Ray Holloway of McCrory pleaded guilty on Nov. 9 to two counts of second-degree murder.

A judge sentenced him to 30 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections on each count to run consecutively for a total of 60 years.

According to court documents, Holloway set fire to a Beedeville home on July 30, 2022, killing 60-year-old Catherine Ann Holloway and 43-year-old Keith Dewayne Woolbright.

During an interview with investigators, Holloway reportedly said he deliberately set fire to the home, knowing that his wife and stepson were inside asleep.

