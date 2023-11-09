Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

North Arkansas hospital celebrates 60 year anniversary

By Hayden Savage
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) - A hospital in North Arkansas is celebrating two major milestones.

The Fulton County Hospital celebrated its 60th year of serving the community.

Citizens stopped by and received a free lunch, got answers to questions about Medicare, and more.

Interim Hospital Administrator Anthony Reed said it’s an exciting achievement for the hospital.

“A lot of the citizens in this county were born in this hospital. A lot of surgeries were done in this hospital,” Reed explained.

The hospital also honored employee Joann Moss, who has been working with the health system for five decades.

“I have been working here for 50 years; seen a lot of changes. It’s been wonderful. I’m glad we’re still here and here for the community,” Moss added.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Stock photo
Police identify body found near Highland Drive
A Mountain View man died Tuesday morning when his SUV collided head-on with a pickup truck.
Man killed in head-on collision
A juvenile from Kennett, Missouri was airlifted to an out-of-state hospital after an ATV crash...
Kennett 15-year-old flown to hospital after hitting deer with ATV
St. Bernards is making history after a patient received a first-of-its-kind dual-chamber...
Jonesboro doctor implants first-of-its-kind pacemaker

Latest News

Hospitals around the are got their safety grades back for 2023.
Hospitals around Northeast Arkansas receive safety grades
Attorney General Tim Griffin awarded $50 million in opioid settlement funds to Arkansas...
$50 million grant to fund pediatric opioid research center in Arkansas
Dr. Eduardo Rodriguez, NYU Langone Health's chair of plastic surgery, examines Aaron James in...
Arkansas man receives first eye transplant, new face
Each week, the Arkansas Department of Health tracks viral respiratory diseases, including...
ADH updates weekly flu/COVID report