North Arkansas hospital celebrates 60 year anniversary

SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) - A hospital in North Arkansas is celebrating two major milestones.

The Fulton County Hospital celebrated its 60th year of serving the community.

Citizens stopped by and received a free lunch, got answers to questions about Medicare, and more.

Interim Hospital Administrator Anthony Reed said it’s an exciting achievement for the hospital.

“A lot of the citizens in this county were born in this hospital. A lot of surgeries were done in this hospital,” Reed explained.

The hospital also honored employee Joann Moss, who has been working with the health system for five decades.

“I have been working here for 50 years; seen a lot of changes. It’s been wonderful. I’m glad we’re still here and here for the community,” Moss added.

