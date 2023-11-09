Football Friday Night
Nov. 9: What you need to know

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:41 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

The wind has died down, but a cold front is moving through the region this morning.

The warmest temperatures we will see today will be during the morning.

We are starting out dry, but by the afternoon, rain will start to increase.

Rain will overspread the area this afternoon and into the night, with the heaviest rain being situated across the southern half of Region 8.

The further north you go, the lighter the rain will be.

Dry air starts to move in by Friday, bringing in a dry but cooler weekend.

Looking toward next week, an upper-level low will move into the area.

The question out there is, will we see any rain?

One model says yes, while others say no. We will keep an eye on it.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders endorses former President Donald Trump for president. Hear from supporters and opponents.

Arkansas residents react to the Ohio abortion vote from Tuesday.

The Wynne School District received a grant to help with mental health after the March 31 tornado.

Arkansas’ Auditor of State announced several thousands of dollars were given to Region 8 communities.

Craighead County is seeing more apartments in rural areas, raising concern for first responders.

A Woodruff County man is behind bars for getting into a fight with the sheriff.

New numbers reveal a disease is on the rise.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

