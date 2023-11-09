Porch pirates in Missouri face tougher punishments this holiday season.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Porch pirates in Missouri face different punishments than in years past. The public safety package signed by Governor Parson this past July makes it a Class E Felony to steal property, such as a package delivered by a common carrier.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol crime statistics, in 2022, Missouri saw just under 94,500 cases of Theft or Larceny in the state. For Springfield in 2021, the city had over 2,400 reports of property thefts per 100,000 people. Those statistics include the work of porch pirates.

As the holiday season begins, many have packages shipped to their homes. Investigators with the Springfield Police Department say one of the best ways to protect your packages is to coordinate with your neighbors, friends, and family to help pick them up for you or to have them delivered to a secure location. In addition, make sure you have delivery notifications for your packages so you know exactly when it is delivered and give the appearance you are home.

“Be a good witness, get a good description of the vehicle,” said Lt. Steve Schwind. “Call 911 immediately, especially if you are a delivery driver. If you see a car that is following you for an extended period of time, or if you see the same vehicle in a neighborhood where you are making deliveries over and over again, alert us and let us check it out. If it is suspicious, please alert us.”

One other thing homeowners can do is install a doorbell camera on your home.

