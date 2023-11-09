Football Friday Night
Sheriff: Motorcyclist killed in afternoon crash

Sheriff Russell said an investigation is underway by Arkansas State Police.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police and the Sharp County Sheriff’s Office worked a crash that killed a motorcyclist Thursday around 1 p.m.

According to Sharp County Sheriff Shane Russell, a motorcycle, an H3 Hummer and a Dodge truck crashed at the intersection of Highway 63 and 58 in the Williford area.

Sheriff Russell said an investigation is underway by Arkansas State Police.

This is a developing story. K8 News will update as soon as the preliminary fatal crash summary is released.

