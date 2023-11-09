Football Friday Night
State Auditor delivers $49,000 to Clay County

Money found in state’s Unclaimed Property program.(Arkansas Auditor of State Dennis Milligan)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT/Edited News Release) - Auditor of State Dennis Milligan’s office, which administers the state’s unclaimed property program, the Great Arkansas Treasure Hunt, located and delivered $44,992 for Clay County recently.

Milligan visited with Clay County Judge Mike Patterson and Rep. Jeremy Wooldridge on Wednesday during a trip to the area. In addition to finding funds for Clay County, Milligan also located $4,010.58 for the Piggott School District.

“We had a successful day in Clay County putting more than $49,000 back into the local community,” Milligan said. “I’m proud to have helped return this money into the hands of the county and the school district where it rightfully belongs.”

As Auditor, Milligan is responsible for returning unclaimed property to citizens. Such property can include but is not limited to, uncashed checks, unreimbursed utility deposits, insurance premium overpayments, contents of safe deposit boxes, investment securities, etc. Individuals, businesses, nonprofits, or heirs of a deceased family member could have unclaimed property.

The property becomes unclaimed when considered abandoned, perhaps through a move or a death. When the property holder cannot locate the owner, it is submitted to the Auditor’s office, which is then required to return it to its rightful owner.

“Since I took office on Jan. 10th, we’ve returned more than $24 million to citizens through the Great Arkansas Treasure Hunt,” Milligan said. “We will continue to be proactive in our outreach to get this money back into the hands of the people where it belongs.”

To see if you or your organization has unclaimed property in Arkansas, visit https://claimitar.com/.

Dennis Milligan was elected Auditor of State in 2023. The Auditor’s office ensures payroll for more than 700 state government elected officials, Supreme Court justices, prosecuting attorneys, and deputy prosecutors. The office also administers the state’s Unclaimed Property Program, The Great Arkansas Treasure Hunt. Learn more at https://auditor.ar.gov/.

