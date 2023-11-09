Football Friday Night
State Auditor finds $87,000 for Blytheville-Gosnell airport

Pictured from left are Rep. Joey Carr, Blytheville-Gosnell Regional Airport Authority President...
Pictured from left are Rep. Joey Carr, Blytheville-Gosnell Regional Airport Authority President Barrett Harrison and board member Mike Jacques, along with Auditor of State Dennis Milligan. Milligan’s office located more than $87,000 for the airport through the office’s unclaimed property program, the Great Arkansas Treasure Hunt.(Auditor of State Dennis Milligan's office)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT/Edited News Release) - Auditor of State Dennis Milligan’s office recently located $87,326.77 for the Blytheville-Gosnell Regional Airport.

Milligan’s office administers the state’s unclaimed property program, the Great Arkansas Treasure Hunt.

Milligan met with Board President Barrett Harrison and member Mike Jacques, along with Rep. Joey Carr of Blytheville, at the airport on Wednesday, Nov. 9 to help them complete their claim and present them with a ceremonial check.

“This airport helps support the steel industry in Mississippi County, the nation’s largest steel-producing county,” Milligan said. “Having a solid air infrastructure here is critical to our state and nation’s steel supply, so it is very important for me to help get this unclaimed money back into the airport’s coffers where it rightfully belongs.”

Unclaimed property can be any number of financial items, such as insurance premium overpayments, unreimbursed utility deposits, uncashed checks, contents of safety deposit boxes, etc. Anyone could have unclaimed property, including individuals, businesses, nonprofit organizations, or heirs of a deceased family member.

When owners abandon an account – through a move or a death, for instance – and the holder of the property cannot locate the owner, the money or properties are submitted to the Auditor of State’s office. The Auditor’s office is required to return unclaimed property back to citizens.

“Since I took office on Jan. 10th, we’ve returned more than $24 million to citizens and businesses through the Great Arkansas Treasure Hunt,” Milligan said. “We will continue to be proactive in our outreach in order to get this money back into the hands of the people where it belongs.”

To see if you or your organization has unclaimed property in Arkansas, visit https://claimitar.com/.

