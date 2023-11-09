Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Syngenta Seeds to pay fine of $280,000

Attorney General Tim Griffin announced that Syngenta Seeds, LLC, has paid the $280,000 civil...
Attorney General Tim Griffin announced that Syngenta Seeds, LLC, has paid the $280,000 civil penalty imposed on the Chinese state-owned enterprise for violating Act 1046 of 2021.(KAIT)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/Edited News Release) - Attorney General Tim Griffin announced that Syngenta Seeds, LLC, has paid the $280,000 civil penalty imposed on the Chinese state-owned enterprise for violating Act 1046 of 2021 and issued the following statement:

“Because Syngenta is foreign-owned, ultimately by the Chinese Communist Party, it was required to report its ownership of agricultural land to the Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Agriculture,” Griffin said. “It failed to timely do so filing the report well after the deadline.”

“Now Syngenta must divest itself of the land it owns in Craighead County. This serves as a warning to all other Chinese state-owned companies operating in Arkansas. I am investigating these types of properties throughout the state and will exercise all powers afforded to my office under the law. As a 27-year Army officer, I can state unequivocally that our concerns over Chinese interests in America’s strategic assets are well-founded and demand action.”

On October 17, Griffin ordered Syngenta to divest itself of the land it owns in Craighead County within two years pursuant to Act 636 of 2023, which bans prohibited entities, including Chinese state-owned enterprises, from owning agricultural land in Arkansas. On that same day, Griffin ordered Syngenta to pay a civil penalty of $280,000, which is twenty-five percent (25%) of the fair market value of the 160 acres in Craighead County.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Stock photo
Police identify body found near Highland Drive
A Mountain View man died Tuesday morning when his SUV collided head-on with a pickup truck.
Man killed in head-on collision
A juvenile from Kennett, Missouri was airlifted to an out-of-state hospital after an ATV crash...
Kennett 15-year-old flown to hospital after hitting deer with ATV
St. Bernards is making history after a patient received a first-of-its-kind dual-chamber...
Jonesboro doctor implants first-of-its-kind pacemaker

Latest News

Region 8 Sports Extra: Paul McFadden & Chris Perkins on CRC move to AMC, AD change
Porch pirates in Missouri face tougher punishments this holiday season.
Porch pirates in Missouri face tougher punishments this holiday season
Sheriff Russell said an investigation is underway by Arkansas State Police.
Sheriff: Motorcyclist killed in afternoon crash
Attorney General Tim Griffin awarded $50 million in opioid settlement funds to Arkansas...
$50 million grant to fund pediatric opioid research center in Arkansas