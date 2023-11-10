Football Friday Night
$10k in copper wire stolen from railroad

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 2:12 PM CST
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are searching for three men who stole $10,000 worth of copper wire from a railroad company.

Stacy Woodson with Union Pacific reported the theft on Thursday morning.

According to the initial incident report, the theft occurred sometime between 6 a.m. and 8:34 a.m. Nov. 9.

Three unknown men entered the railroad property at 510 Cate Ave., loaded up a silver Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck with $10,000 worth of copper wire, and then drove away, the report said.

Anyone with information on the theft should call the Jonesboro Police Department at 870-935-5551 or Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).

