$10k in copper wire stolen from railroad

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are searching for three men who stole $10,000 worth of copper wire from a railroad company.

Stacy Woodson with Union Pacific reported the theft on Thursday morning.

According to the initial incident report, the theft occurred sometime between 6 a.m. and 8:34 a.m. Nov. 9.

Three unknown men entered the railroad property at 510 Cate Ave., loaded up a silver Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck with $10,000 worth of copper wire, and then drove away, the report said.

Anyone with information on the theft should call the Jonesboro Police Department at 870-935-5551 or Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).

