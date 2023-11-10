$10k in copper wire stolen from railroad
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are searching for three men who stole $10,000 worth of copper wire from a railroad company.
Stacy Woodson with Union Pacific reported the theft on Thursday morning.
According to the initial incident report, the theft occurred sometime between 6 a.m. and 8:34 a.m. Nov. 9.
Three unknown men entered the railroad property at 510 Cate Ave., loaded up a silver Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck with $10,000 worth of copper wire, and then drove away, the report said.
Anyone with information on the theft should call the Jonesboro Police Department at 870-935-5551 or Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).
Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.