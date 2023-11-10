Football Friday Night
Area schools receive funds to create calming rooms

Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield announced Friday it had selected 75 schools to receive $2,500 each to create calming rooms.(Arkansas BlueCross BlueShield/White Hall School District)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Students in 75 schools across the state and here in Region 8 will have someplace quiet to go when things become overwhelming.

Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield announced Friday it had selected 75 schools to receive $2,500 each to create calming rooms.

The company began accepting applications for its Take Good Care Calming Room initiative in August.

Dozens of schools applied and were accepted, including the following in Region 8:

  • Baxter County: Guy Berry College and Career Academy
  • Clay County: Piggott High School
  • Cleburne County: Heber Springs Middle School
  • Craighead County: Bay Elementary School
  • Crittenden County: Earle High School
  • Cross County: Wynne High School
  • Greene County: Paragould Junior/Senior High School
  • Independence County: Cedar Ridge High School
  • Izard County: Calico Rock High School
  • Jackson County: Tuckerman High School
  • Lawrence County: Hillcrest Elementary School
  • Mississippi County: Blytheville Chickasaw Preparatory Academy
  • Mississippi County: Armorel High School
  • Poinsett County: Trumann Middle School
  • Randolph County: M.D. Williams Intermediate School
  • Sharp County: Cave City Middle School
  • Stone County: Mountain View School District
  • White County: Pangburn High School

According to Friday’s news release, approximately 83,135 Arkansas children and teens deal with anxiety and depression.

“Calming rooms give students a quiet place to reflect and refocus so they can perform their best when they return to the classroom,” the release said.

The calming rooms feature such items as soft lighting; tranquil colors; comfortable furniture; positive, inspirational messages; and journals, coloring books, and other sensory objects.

“In addition to improved behavioral health, schools with calming rooms have reported additional benefits such as fewer disciplinary issues and better grades,” said Curtis Barnett, president and CEO of Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

