Arkansan depicted in upcoming Apple TV+ series

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Apple TV+ is soon to release the series ‘Masters of the Air’ which has Arkansas ties.

According to our content partner, KARK, the series, which depicts the airmen of the 100th Bomb Group who served our country in World War II, features an Arkansan, played by British Actor Raff Law, as of the main characters.

“There’s Ken Lemmons from Pocahontas, Arkansas. He is one of the main characters,” said Chip Culpepper, president of the 100th Bomb Group Foundation.

Culpepper’s father, Conley, served in the 100th bomb group during the war, and although he will not featured in the film, Culpepper said it makes the series personal to him.

“They flew heavy B-17 bombers,” Culpepper said. “They are hitting industrial targets things like aircraft protection, oil refining, transportation things that would hinder the nazi war machine.”

Culpepper said the series depicts the hardships of the nearly impossible job the airmen were faced with.

“Because a B-17 was not a pressurized airplane, you’re flying at 26-28 thousand feet, five miles up in the air in an open environment where you have to be on oxygen or where you will die,” Culpepper stated. “And then they are fighter airplanes shooting at you trying to shoot you down.”

However, Culpepper said their name is due to the heavy sacrifice they made.

“They’re called the ‘Bloody 100th’, they earned their nickname sadly because of their high losses and the causality rates,” Culpepper said.

The “Masters of the Air” series will cast notable names such as Austin Butler, Steven Spielberg, and Tom Hanks. It is set to “air” on Apple TV+ on January 26.

