Arkansas public schools graded for 2022-2023 school year

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Education has released grades for every public school in the state.

Each school’s grade reflects how well both public and public charter schools performed during the 2022-2023 school year.

The schools were graded on several factors including test scores and graduation rates.

According to the ADE, 80 schools received an A, and 79 received an F.

The following schools in Northeast Arkansas received an A:

  • Melbourne High School
  • Tuckerman High School
  • Valley View High School
  • Valley View Junior High School
  • Weiner Elementary

To see the full list of schools and their grades, visit the ADE’s website.

