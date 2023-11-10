Arkansas public schools graded for 2022-2023 school year

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Education has released grades for every public school in the state.

Each school’s grade reflects how well both public and public charter schools performed during the 2022-2023 school year.

The schools were graded on several factors including test scores and graduation rates.

According to the ADE, 80 schools received an A, and 79 received an F.

The following schools in Northeast Arkansas received an A:

Melbourne High School

Tuckerman High School

Valley View High School

Valley View Junior High School

Weiner Elementary

To see the full list of schools and their grades, visit the ADE’s website.

