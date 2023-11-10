BRTC offering steelmaking boot camp

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - With steel companies bringing hundreds of jobs to Northeast Arkansas, one area college is doing its part to improve its students’ chances of getting hired.

Black River Technical College in Pocahontas announced Friday it will offer a steelmaking boot camp from Nov. 27 to Dec. 8 on the BRTC Paragould campus.

According to a news release, the boot camp is designed to provide students with entry-level knowledge for entering a career in steelmaking.

Enrollment is limited.

For more information or to enroll, contact Dana Bradford at 870-239-0969, ext. 5210, or email danab@blackrivertech.edu.

