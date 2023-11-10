Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

BRTC offering steelmaking boot camp

With steel companies bringing hundreds of jobs to Northeast Arkansas, one area college is doing...
With steel companies bringing hundreds of jobs to Northeast Arkansas, one area college is doing its part to improve its students’ chances of getting hired.(U.S. Steel)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - With steel companies bringing hundreds of jobs to Northeast Arkansas, one area college is doing its part to improve its students’ chances of getting hired.

Black River Technical College in Pocahontas announced Friday it will offer a steelmaking boot camp from Nov. 27 to Dec. 8 on the BRTC Paragould campus.

According to a news release, the boot camp is designed to provide students with entry-level knowledge for entering a career in steelmaking.

Enrollment is limited.

For more information or to enroll, contact Dana Bradford at 870-239-0969, ext. 5210, or email danab@blackrivertech.edu.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police have identified a motorcyclist killed Thursday afternoon in a...
ASP identifies motorcyclist killed in 3-vehicle crash
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office released asked Arkansas State Police to investigate an...
Man pleads guilty to deadly house fire
Stock photo
Police identify body found near Highland Drive
Attorney General Tim Griffin announced that Syngenta Seeds, LLC, has paid the $280,000 civil...
Syngenta Seeds pays $280,000 fine

Latest News

Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield announced Friday it had selected 75 schools to receive...
Area schools receive funds to create calming rooms
“The Dark Matter Tour” will make a stop at Simmons Bank Arena at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 23.
Katt Williams comedy tour coming to Arkansas
The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake Thursday night in the Missouri Bootheel.
Earthquake recorded north of Blytheville
Arkansas State Police have identified a motorcyclist killed Thursday afternoon in a...
ASP identifies motorcyclist killed in 3-vehicle crash