Ceremony to honor those who fought for our country

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With Veterans Day just a day away, some people in Northeast Arkansas took the chance to honor those who fought for our country.

Harrisburg hosted a parade and ceremony thanking our veterans and honoring those who were in the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Congressman Rick Crawford was in attendance and talked about how small towns are the backbone of the country.

“It’s the small communities that make the most sacrifices, the percentage of service that comes from smaller communities is felt more and I always love to go to small towns on Veterans Day partially ones like Harrisburg,” Crawford said.

Crawford said Veterans Day is the perfect chance to remind ourselves that our standard of living and our way of life are protected by those willing to fight.

