Christian County conservation agents remind hunters of regulations ahead of firearms deer season

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Christian County conservation agents want to remind hunters to stay safe and follow regulations this deer season.

Firearms deer season kicks off on Saturday, November 11. It’s important to make sure you’re following rules and regulations, according to Christian County Conservation Agent Alex Walker.

“Hunting is a great tradition in the state of Missouri, we want it to continue,” said Walker. “So that’s why we require everybody to wear their hunter orange, follow your hunter safety guidelines that you learned in hunter education before you went and bought your permits this year.”

It’s important to make sure you buy your tags before you head out to hunt this weekend. Also, make sure you’re staying off land that’s marked as no trespassing if you don’t have permission to be there.

“If you don’t have permission to be on private property, you shouldn’t ever go on to that property until you obtain permission. That is a Class A misdemeanor in the state of Missouri,” said Walker.

That includes land that’s marked by purple tape or spray paint. That means no trespassing, including if you shoot a deer and it runs onto someone else’s property. If you believe someone is hunting on your property, you can call your local conservation agent. Their numbers can be found here.

It’s also important to remember your hunting gear. You must wear a blaze orange vest and hat to be visible to other hunters. Another important tip: don’t bait deer. It’s illegal to do so in Missouri.

“Baiting would be considered the placement or scattering of any grain or food source in an area that would attract any type of game or deer and turkey, and then hunting that area. An area is considered baited actually 10 days after complete removal of a bait source,” said Walker.

To read up more on rules and regulations for this deer season, you can visit here.

