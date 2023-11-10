Football Friday Night
Earthquake recorded north of Blytheville

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake Thursday night in the Missouri Bootheel.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 8:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake Thursday night in the Missouri Bootheel.

The magnitude 2.3 quake, recorded at 8:54 p.m. Nov. 9, was centered about six miles east-northeast of Steele and about 17 miles northeast of Blytheville.

The USGS said the quake had a depth of 7 kilometers, or about 4 miles.

So far, no one has reported feeling it.

