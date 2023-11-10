Judge to request state audit of Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Randolph County judge plans to ask the state of Arkansas to perform an audit of the county.

During a quorum court meeting on Thursday, Nov. 9, the Justices of the Peace voted to order Judge Ben Wicker to request an audit from the state.

They also voted not to approve Auditor Dennis Calloway’s monthly financial report.

