NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Emmy Award-winning comedian Katt Williams is coming to Arkansas.

“The Dark Matter Tour” will make a stop at Simmons Bank Arena at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 23.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 17, at 10 a.m. and range in price from $63 to $254.

Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster.com or at the arena box office.

