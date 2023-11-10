Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Mountain lion sighting confirmed in Arkansas

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has recently confirmed a mountain lion spotting in Clark...
The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has recently confirmed a mountain lion spotting in Clark County.(AGFC)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 7:52 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARK COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has recently confirmed a mountain lion sighting in Clark County.

According to a news release from AGFC, the sighting was reported by a hunter who captured it on his game camera near Amity.

Following an investigation, AGFC biologists confirmed that the sighting was credible.

The news release said mountain lions lived in Arkansas until about 1920. There have only been 23 confirmed sightings in the state since 2010.

In 2014, a hunter shot and killed a 148-pound mountain lion in Bradley County, making it the first time one had been killed in Arkansas since 1975.

A DNA analysis of the animal revealed that the animal most likely came from the Black Hills breeding population of Wyoming and South Dakota.

AGFC Large Carnivore Biologist Myron Means warned that mountain lions are not game animals.

Just like with other animals that do not have a recognized hunting season, they are illegal to kill. A limited ‘self-defense’ exception exists in regulation when a person acts ‘under a good faith belief that he was protecting himself or other persons from imminent bodily harm or serious injury,’” he added.

AGFC advises anyone to contact their nearest office with any sightings of mountain lions in Arkansas.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Stock photo
Police identify body found near Highland Drive
Sheriff Russell said an investigation is underway by Arkansas State Police.
Sheriff: Motorcyclist killed in afternoon crash
A Mountain View man died Tuesday morning when his SUV collided head-on with a pickup truck.
Man killed in head-on collision
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office released asked Arkansas State Police to investigate an...
Man pleads guilty to deadly house fire

Latest News

Higginbottom drops 31 pts, Arkansas State women’s basketball beats Northern Illinois
A Randolph County judge plans to ask the state of Arkansas to perform an audit of the county.
Judge to request state audit of Randolph County
Attorney General Tim Griffin announced that Syngenta Seeds, LLC, has paid the $280,000 civil...
Syngenta Seeds pays fine of $280,000
Crowley’s Ridge College will join the American Midwest Conference in 2024-25
2023 FFN Game of the Week Preview: Melbourne travels to Hoxie for 3A 1st Round