Mountain lion sighting confirmed in Arkansas

CLARK COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has recently confirmed a mountain lion sighting in Clark County.

According to a news release from AGFC, the sighting was reported by a hunter who captured it on his game camera near Amity.

Following an investigation, AGFC biologists confirmed that the sighting was credible.

The news release said mountain lions lived in Arkansas until about 1920. There have only been 23 confirmed sightings in the state since 2010.

In 2014, a hunter shot and killed a 148-pound mountain lion in Bradley County, making it the first time one had been killed in Arkansas since 1975.

A DNA analysis of the animal revealed that the animal most likely came from the Black Hills breeding population of Wyoming and South Dakota.

AGFC Large Carnivore Biologist Myron Means warned that mountain lions are not game animals.

Just like with other animals that do not have a recognized hunting season, they are illegal to kill. A limited ‘self-defense’ exception exists in regulation when a person acts ‘under a good faith belief that he was protecting himself or other persons from imminent bodily harm or serious injury,’” he added.

AGFC advises anyone to contact their nearest office with any sightings of mountain lions in Arkansas.

