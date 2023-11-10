NEA educator launches campaign to unseat State Senator Dan Sullivan

JONESBORO, Ark. (Edited News Release/KAIT) - Veteran early childhood educator Erika Askeland has launched her campaign challenging Republican State Senator Dan Sullivan.

Sullivan serves District 20 in Arkansas, which includes most of Jonesboro, the western parts of Nettleton, and the entirety of Bono, Pleasant Grove, and Herdon Township.

According to a news release, Askeland has spent 19 years working in Northeast Arkansas schools including Pre-K in Jonesboro as well the elementary schools in Marked Tree and Brookland.

“Northeast Arkansas has so much promise, and our senator should work in our best interest. Dan Sullivan has shown he’s only interested in furthering his own personal interests,” explained Askeland. “I know firsthand how decisions our leaders make affect our children and their futures. Our kids suffer most when our legislators choose to defund our public schools, rather than invest in them.”

The news release said Askeland filed her candidate paperwork on Thursday, Nov. 9 at the Arkansas State Capitol.

She plans to hold a public kick-off event in Jan. 2024.

