Nov. 10: What you need to know

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Drier air is starting to move into Region 8 this morning, bringing an end to the rainfall.

I’m going with partly cloudy skies today, with temperatures right around normal in the low-60s.

This weekend looks decent, with highs in the low-60s under partly cloudy skies on Saturday.

Clouds will begin to build in on Sunday.

Next week, we will see above-normal highs in the mid-to-upper 60s.

An area of low pressure will move into our area.

While rain chances look to be the best across the Gulf Coast, I cannot rule out some showers in Region 8; however, the chance right now is low.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

A major shakeup is in the political landscape for Democrats heading into 2024.

Budget battles continue ahead of a possible shutdown on Nov. 17.

A missing person reward has been issued for a Jonesboro man who went missing two years ago.

Randolph County County Judge Ben Wicker plans to ask the state of Arkansas to audit the county.

Batesville Police Department has moved into three different buildings since its establishment in 2015.

Hospitals around Northeast Arkansas received grades back for the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade system.

Help us Fill the Food Bank on Nov. 17 at locations across Region 8.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

