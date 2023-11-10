Reward issued for Jonesboro man missing for two years

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A missing person reward has been issued for a Jonesboro man who went missing two years ago.

On Thursday, Nov. 9, Crimestoppers of Jonesboro said it is offering a $1,000 reward for information on the whereabouts of Brandon Blancett.

Blancett was reported missing in Oct. 2021 after being seen leaving his girlfriend’s house on Wildwood Point after an argument.

Just two months after Blancett’s disappearance, the Jonesboro Police Department released highlights of what investigators knew that could help solve the case.

Anyone with information is advised to call anonymously and leave a tip at 935-STOP.

