Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Reward issued for Jonesboro man missing for two years

On Thursday, Nov. 9, Crimestoppers of Jonesboro said it is offering a $1,000 reward for...
On Thursday, Nov. 9, Crimestoppers of Jonesboro said it is offering a $1,000 reward for information on the whereabouts of Brandon Blancett.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A missing person reward has been issued for a Jonesboro man who went missing two years ago.

On Thursday, Nov. 9, Crimestoppers of Jonesboro said it is offering a $1,000 reward for information on the whereabouts of Brandon Blancett.

Blancett was reported missing in Oct. 2021 after being seen leaving his girlfriend’s house on Wildwood Point after an argument.

Just two months after Blancett’s disappearance, the Jonesboro Police Department released highlights of what investigators knew that could help solve the case.

Anyone with information is advised to call anonymously and leave a tip at 935-STOP.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Stock photo
Police identify body found near Highland Drive
Sheriff Russell said an investigation is underway by Arkansas State Police.
Sheriff: Motorcyclist killed in afternoon crash
A Mountain View man died Tuesday morning when his SUV collided head-on with a pickup truck.
Man killed in head-on collision
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office released asked Arkansas State Police to investigate an...
Man pleads guilty to deadly house fire

Latest News

On Sunday, Nov. 5, Jonesboro Public Schools announced Blake Lambert died during the weekend.
Funeral, visitation services announced for Jonesboro assistant principal
Apple TV is soon to release the TV series, Masters of the Air, that features Arkansas ties.
Arkansan depicted in upcoming Apple TV+ series
Human Trafficking
TBI partners with MPD to bring stop to Human Trafficking
Several roads in Downtown Jonesboro will be closed over the weekend for the Craighead County...
Road closures planned for Veterans Day parade