Road closures planned for Veterans Day parade

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 9:23 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Several roads in Downtown Jonesboro will be closed over the weekend for the Craighead County Veteran’s Monument Foundation Veterans Day Parade.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11.

According to the City of Jonesboro, the following roads will be closed during the parade:

  • Main Street from Strawn Avenue to Huntington Avenue
  • Church Street from Matthews Avenue to Strawn Avenue

The city also said the best viewing area for the event will be on either side of Main Street between Jefferson Street and Huntington Avenue.

