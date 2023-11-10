Students serving those who served our country

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Students honored local veterans Friday while informing the whole school on why this holiday is important.

The Ladies of Distinction (LOD) and Gentleman of Knowledge (GOK) clubs at Nettleton Junior High School hosted a Veteran’s Day event on Nov. 10 at the Nettleton Performing Arts Center.

The students treated ten local Army, Navy, and Marine veterans to breakfast while they gave presentations on the importance of Veteran’s Day.

Donovan Mitchell, who is an 8th grader and GOK member, delivered a speech on the sacrifices made by both veterans and their families.

“Families who put their lives on hold so our military can hold down the line to represent the best of America,” Mitchell said in front of the whole school. “We’ll always remember what they did for our nation.”

Ke’Niyah Allen, who is also an 8th grader and LOD member, does not want any veteran to go unnoticed.

“I just want them to feel special, to let them know we are thinking about them,” she said.

LOD member Addie Stevens has been celebrating this holiday her whole life.

“My paw-paw was also in the army, so it’s just something that hits home to me,” Stevens said.

“Veteran’s Day is a day to celebrate the veterans, what they did for us, and recognize their bravery and sacrifice,” said Cole King, an 8th grade member of GOK.

